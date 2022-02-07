Holders Kenya Prisons stretch lead in KVF league

KCB v Vihiga County

KCB Women's Volleyball Team pair of Phoscah Kasisi and Belinda Barasa mount blocks against Vihiga County middle blocker Gloria Make during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League second leg at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DCI lost fast-rising left attacker Veronica Odhiambo and middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo to Pipeline, while setter Faith Imodia, libero Josephine Wafula and left attacker Marion Indeche moved to KCB.
  • Kenya Army are pegged bottom winless from two matches.

Champions Kenya Prisons women's team extended their lead on the standings to six points after the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League in Mombasa at the weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.