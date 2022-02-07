Holders Kenya Prisons stretch lead in KVF league

Champions Kenya Prisons women's team extended their lead on the standings to six points after the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League in Mombasa at the weekend.

Prisons beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 (25-12,25-22,25-23) at the KPA Makande hall.

The Josp Barasa led side had won against compatriots Nairobi Prisons 3-0 during the first leg that was staged at the Kapsabet show grounds in Nandi County last November.

Barasa said their focus was now on the African Clubs Championships scheduled for next month in Morocco.

"We are unbeaten in the league and that gives us the will power to soldier on. Of course our goal is to retain the league title, but we also want our presence to be felt at the international level," said Barasa, who doubles up as the Malkia Strikers assistant coach.

Prisons finished third during the last year's Clubs championship behind CS Sfaxien and champions CF de Carthage held in Tunisia.

The 2017 champions Kenya Pipeline and KCB are tied in second with three points each from one match played.

Pipeline defeated Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0 (25-18,25-21,25-16, while KCB won against newcomers Vihiga County 3-0 (25-18,25-21,25-14).

DCI and KDF are also joint third with three points from two matches.

DCI were defeated by Prisons on Saturday before they recovered to win against Kenya Army on Sunday 3-0 (25-1225-13,25-9), while KDF overwhelmed Army on Saturday 3-0 (25-14,25-16,25-12) before they succumbed to Pipeline the following day.

DCI coach Daniel Bor remained optimistic of making it to the last four at the end of regular season after they lost five of their key players to their competitors

"We have a depleted side but that will not deny and stop us from chasing a play-offs slot," noted Bor.

DCI lost fast-rising left attacker Veronica Odhiambo and middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo to Pipeline, while setter Faith Imodia, libero Josephine Wafula and left attacker Marion Indeche moved to KCB.

Kenya Army are pegged bottom winless from two matches.

Meanwhile, three aspirants have declared their candidature ahead of the forthcoming national elections scheduled for June.

Outgoing KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi has thrown his hat in the ring for the chairman's position, while Organizing Secretary Ismail Chege will battle for the Secretary General's position.

Equity Bank men's volleyball team manager Nicholas Bitok has his eyes on the treasurer's position currently held by Kenneth Tonui.

Long serving chairman and National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) deputy president

Waithaka Kioni is serving his last term.

Nyaberi said he has come of age after acquiring massive knowledge and skills.

"You can only learn from the best. I have worked under outgoing chairman Kioni and I believe he has set the stage right and we can only take the sport to another level," said Nyaberi.

"We want to get everything right and of course the well being of the players and all stakeholders will be a major achievement for me if I get to be elected in the office," quipped Bitok.