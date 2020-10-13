Why Kenya Police forward quit the national team

Intrigues in the national hockey team forced influential Moses Cheplaiti to exit, the player has revealed.

The Kenya Police forward, who last played for national team in 2013 during the African Cup of Nations that was staged in Nairobi, said he still had a lot to offer, but the push and pull within the technical bench of the day saw him call it a day.

"II had come of age thanks to my previous participation in the African Clubs championship and other national team assignments which came with exposure and experience. But it is sad that I didn't play for the national team to my satisfaction," said Cheplaiti, who won back-to back Kenya Hockey Union Premier League top scorer accolades in the past decade.

"On two occasions, I was put on the spot to choose between work or to play for national team. Definitely I chose where my bread was buttered-work. I didn't want to have more of those scenarios," he added.

Cheplaiti, who is currently serving in the Diplomatic Police Unit in Gigiri, doesn't harbor ill feelings saying he is open to work with the national team in a coaching capacity in future assignments.

National hockey team Moses Cheplaiti in action during their training session at City Park Stadium on September 12, 2013. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"That is water under the bridge now. The current players have what it takes to sparkle but they need to play a lot of international matches and to be consistent with their delivery as well," said the Kenya Police Sergeant.

After missing out on the top scorer accolades in 2018 and 2019, the former Tambach High School player has set his sight on returning the law enforcement outfit back to winning ways.

Kenya Police last won the KHU title in 2015 and the forward says it is about time they soar again.

Moses Cheplaiti of Kenya Police (left) evades Eugene Onyango of Green Sharks during their during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Hockey Stadium on December 10, 2017. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"We need to find our footing once again but for this to be achieved, the players have to put in an extra effort. We have played second fiddle to other teams and it is not good when we have good players who can win titles," said Cheplaiti, who recently completed an online level one coaching course of the Olympic Solidarity- Development National Sports Structure for Kenya.

Police fell short to champions Butali Sugar Warriors in 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons and Strathmore University in 2016.