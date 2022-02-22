Western Jaguars bolster squad ahead of new hockey season

Michael Malungu

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Masambu and Njoki were part of the national team that finished fourth during the Africa Cup of Nations In Ghana last month.
  • Defender Wayne Kipkirui decamped to United States International University of Africa, while Collins Omacho has crossed over to Saliors.
  • Malungu welcomed the new additions. Butali Sugar Warriors are the league's defending champions.

Western Jaguars men’s team have made their intention clear of going for a podium finish when the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League gets underway on March 5.

