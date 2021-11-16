Wazalendo eye memorable return in continental event

By Agnes Makhandia

What you need to know:

  • Wazalendo coach Fidelis Kimanzi said they are not under pressure as they return to event after a 14-years hiatus. 
  • "On paper, we are underdogs and really pressure has never been on the underdogs, but rather on the title favourite. The underdog tag can work for or against us but I know we are going to Ghana to compete and not to participate," said Kimanzi. 

Wazalendo men's hockey team will carry Kenya's hopes at the next week's Africa Cup for Clubs Championship at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

