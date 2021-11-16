Wazalendo eye memorable return in continental event

Wazalendo men's hockey team will carry Kenya's hopes at the next week's Africa Cup for Clubs Championship at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

Wazalendo qualified for the November 24-30 event after they finished second behind winners Butali Sugar Warriors during the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union Premier League.

However, Butali, alongside Blazers and United States of International University of Africa (USIU A) women's teams, who had also booked automatic tickets to the annual event after they finished in the top two positions in the women's league, will skip the event due to lack of finances.

The 2020 showpiece, which was primed for Malawi, failed to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wazalendo coach Fidelis Kimanzi said they are not under pressure as they return to event after a 14-years hiatus.

"On paper, we are underdogs and really pressure has never been on the underdogs, but rather on the title favourite. The underdog tag can work for or against us but I know we are going to Ghana to compete and not to participate," said Kimanzi.

"We have had good preparations ranging from having friendly matches with national team select sides as well as league side Kenya Police and therefore we are just tightening the lose ends.

We have three teams at Wazalendo with 80 players at our disposal. We only need 18 and I will have a selection headache when naming the final squad, but I am determined to select a winning outfit," he added.

The team, which is expected to depart for Ghana next Monday, will compete against Zamalek, former champions Eastern Company and Tairat all from Egypt, home sides Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Army and Ghana Police Service as well as Kada Stars and Police Machine from Nigeria.

Wazalendo last made an appearance at the continental event in 2007 in Egypt, but failed to compete after arriving late.

"It will be an added advantage if we win matches and of course the overall title, but we will not put the players under pressure. Our main objective will be to expose them and hopefully next year they will get the nod in national team assignments," said Kimanzi, who is also the national men's team coach.