Tunza Sports: Empowering girls through hockey

In a world where sports are often associated with competition and physical prowess, the Tunza Sports Foundation is rewriting the narrative.

Led by Raquel Nyte a former Kenyan international hockey player, the mission isn't centered on sports alone but focuses on empowering young girls through education.

Raquel ingeniously harnessed the power of sports, particularly hockey, as a gateway to academic empowerment.

While hockey predominantly thrives in urban centers across Kenya, Tunza Sports chose a different path. It ventured into the rural heartlands, where opportunities are scarce for children, to unearth hidden talent and potential.

The foundation's approach isn't just about training on the field; it delves into homes, forging connections with families to understand their needs. By assisting a single child from a family, Tunza Sports aims to break the cycle of poverty within rural communities.

The roots of this inspiring endeavor lie in Ratta, Raquel's hometown. Raised in poverty herself, she embarked on a journey to provide what she wished someone had given her as a child.

Drawing support from her friends in the USA, where she coaches and officiates hockey, Raquel collected sporting item donations to launch a hockey development program in rural Kenya. From its humble beginnings with just six hockey sticks, this project has blossomed into a regional sensation that reverberates throughout the nation.

Nyamira Girls High School stands as a testament to the foundation's transformative power. Many players, nurtured from the age of 10 on the grounds of Ratta Primary School, found salvation from the bleak prospects that often plague rural areas, such as teen pregnancies and child labor.

Through equipment donations, personal income-sponsored tuition, and additional tutoring, these girls gained entry into Nyamira Girls High School.

This opportunity instilled a sense of worth and self-confidence, culminating in their victory at the 2023 Kenya Secondary School Secondary Schools Sports Association National games and the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association games in Huye, Rwanda .

As a new cohort embarks on a similar journey, the legacy continues to grow, spreading across Nyanza, and even beyond regional borders to Rift Valley.

The path set by Tunza Sports Foundation guides these young athletes toward their destiny, exemplified by St. Joseph's in Trans-Nzoia County, which also qualified for the East Africa Games.

Nyamira Girls High School, which had long hungered for the National trophy, finally tasted success after 32 years of dedicated effort. A 2023 pre-season Hockey Tour by Tunza Sports played a pivotal role in their triumph. From visiting the capital city to facing universities and clubs, the tour molded them into champions, epitomizing the impact of Tunza's work.