Strathmore’s Senge back with papers, eager to write fresh chapter

Strathmore University coach Meshack Senge believes his newly acquired skills will change his team’s tide in the second leg of the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League.

Senge is fresh from acquiring a master's degree in Sports Science at the International Support Programme to African and Caribbean Sport in Montreal, Canada.

Gladiators, who won the title in 2016, have been off colour recording two wins in the first leg but Senge was optimistic of bagging six points when they battle Greensharks and United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) during this weekend’s fixtures.

"We have struggled and lost in between but all is not lost. I have a feeling that we will come alive in the second leg. I have acquired new skills that I believe will come in handy and propel the teams to better heights," offered Senge, who has also taken charge of the Kenya women's team for the forthcoming African Olympic qualifiers in South Africa.

"Our previous encounters against Sharks and USIU have gone either way but we are keen on collecting all the points,” said Senge.

The African hockey Road to Paris 2024 tournament will be held on October 29 through to November 5 at the Randburg Hockey Stadium, Johannesburg.

Senge took the baton from former Kenyan International Jacqueline Mwangi who was with the team during last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Strathmore, who are placed seventh with eight points from six matches, have a date with USIU A on Saturday before they take on Sharks on Sunday at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

USIU A have five points from the same number of matches while Greensharks are rooted bottom with two points from seven matches in the 10-team league.

Sharks chairman Lawrence Oduor said they have to get their groove back if they have to survive relegation.

There are no women's Premier League matches this weekend, and therefore the table will remain unchanged.

Former champions Blazers lead the standings with 15 points from six matches while Lakers, defending champions Strathmore and USIU-A all have 11 point's but the Scorpions have played more games.

Fixtures

Saturday (all matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Impala v Daystar University (M) (11am, Impala)

Park Road Badgers v Multimedia University (M) (12pm)

Karate Axiom v Thika Rovers (M) (1pm, Impala)

Black Tigress V Daystar (W) (2pm)

TUK v Parkroad Tigers (M) (3pm, Impala)

Vikings v Twinkle (W)(4pm)