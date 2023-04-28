Strathmore face Lakers in tricky tie and Police, Butali renew rivalry

Defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions welcome bogey side Lakers in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League on Saturday at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Scorpions top the standings with seven points from four matches and face one of their least favourite opponents who start their campaign this weekend.

Lakers, who finished third last season eventual winners Strathmore and second-placed Blazers, will then face off with Kenyatta University on Sunday.

Last season, Strathmore won home (1-0) and away (1-0) before Lakers turned tables during the African Cup for Clubs Champions with a deserved 1-0 win in February in Nairobi.

Lakers, who were making the debut in the African event, finished fourth ahead Blazers and Strathmore as Ghana Revenue Authority of Ghana defended the title.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge is wary of the threat posed by Lakers.

“They are tricky opponents. They give the matches all they’ve got. It will be a tough match but we want to have fun, play well but bag the three points. We didn’t have the best start to the season, but we have gradually improved if our performance against Dutch Flower Group Wolverines was anything to by,” said Senge, who also coaches Strathmore men’s team, The Gladiators.

Scorpions won 5-0 against Wolverines last Sunday.

Lakers team manager John Paul offered that it will be the first time his side will start the season with matches away having joined the league in 2018.

“We hope lady luck smiles on us. We have always started our season at home and therefore we are anxious but at the same time excited to see how this will end. First matches are tricky but if we win they'll be good for our season and therefore we are determined and ready,” said Paul.

“We lost two players to Blazers and Wolverines, but we also recruited heavily from schools down here. We are moulding a formidable side. We have been in the league for a while and I think it’s time we won the title. We are still struggling with finances to support the team but we remain hopeful,” he added.

Vivian Onyango (Blazers) and Joyce Omito (Wolverines) have left the club.

Maryanne Mercy and Dorothy Achieng were recruited from Tigoi High School, Synthia Adhiambo and Vera Anyango are drawn from Technical Training Institute from Kisumu, while Sheila Musanga and Ruth Netia crossed over from Tom Mboya College and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

In the men’s Premier League, Sikh Union and Greensharks will be keen to record their first wins when they tackle Strathmore and Sailors respectively.

Sikh, who were promoted to the top tier from the Super League last season, and Sharks are winless from two matches.

Gladiators are fourth with three points from one match, while Sailors are fifth with three points from three matches in the 10-team league.

Sikh will then play second-placed Wazalendo on Sunday at the City Park.

Wazalendo have five points from three matches.

On Sunday, champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police - who are fresh from winning Vaisakhi International Hockey Tournament - will renew rivalry at 6pm at the same venue.

Police defeated Western Jaguars 3-2 in the final at the Sikh Union Club.

Last season, Police brought to a halt Butali’s unbeaten run with 1-0 win on the last day of the season.

Fixtures (All matches played at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Western Jaguars Development v Bay Club (M) (Kakamega High,11am)

Nakuru Ladies v MSC Ladies (W)

Kisumu Youngstars v UoE(M) (Kisumu Sikh, 1pm)

TUK v Rift Pirates (M) (Impala, 2pm)

Sliders vKisumu Queens (M)

Sikh Union v Strathmore (M) (Sikh Union, 2pm)

Gorillas v Impala (M) (Impala, 3pm)

Strathmore University v Lakers (W) 4pm

Sailors v Greensharks (M) 6pm

Sunday

Vikings v Kisumu Ladies (W) 8am

Daystar v MSC Ladies (W)10am

Wazalendo Youth v Thika Rovers (M) (Impala,10am)

TUK v Nakuru Sharks (M) (Impala,12pm)

KU v Lakers (W)12pm

UoN v Blazers (W)2pm

Wazalendo v Sikh Union (M) (Sikh Union,4pm)