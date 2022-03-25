Strathmore face Blazers, Butali battle Police in hockey Super Saturday

Hockey fans at Nairobi's City Park Stadium will be treated to an early season Super Saturday this weekend, when the top teams in the leagues face-off.

Unbeaten Strathmore University Scorpions battle arch-rivals and champions Blazers at 4pm in the women's Kenya Hockey Union(KHU) Premier League before reigning men's champions Butali Sugar Warriors settle scores with 2017 champions Kenya Police at 6pm in another top tier fixture.

Strathmore lead the standings with six points from two matches after wins over Sliders (3-0) and Dutch Flower Group Wolverines (1-0) in their opening two matches of the campaign while Blazers are joint second with United States International University Africa(USIU A) with four points from two matches.

Related Strathmore coach Senge cautions his charges against laxity Hockey

Blazers thumped Sliders 3-0 before they were held to a 1-1 draw by USIU-A last weekend.

Blazers have had a good run against the students in their previous meetings, with the last encounter in 2019 ending 3-0 in their favour.

Will the run continue?

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge is calm ahead of the tricky match.

“We have structures that we are working on and if they win us the matches in the league then so be it. The fixture has always had it’s own dynamics but we just want to go out there and play good hockey. We hope to maximise on scoring chances,” said Senge.

Blazers assistant coach Josephine Ataro said their ultimate goal was to defend the title.

“Strathmore are a worthy opponents. We stumbled last weekend but that’s not the end of the road. We have worked on our finishing and I hope everything works in our favour,” said Ataro, a former national team goalkeeper.

Kenya Police coach Patrick Mugambi says battle for supremacy will be at play when they tackle nemesis Butali.

In recent past, results had gone either way but Butali emerged 2-1 winners in their last encounter in 2019.

Both teams won their opening league matches of the season. Police defeated 2019 league runners up Wazalendo 3-1 while Butali overwhelmed Greensharks 3-0.

“Our start to the season with a win was a good sign of good things to come. We know the intensity of the match and we will give it the seriousness it deserves,” said Mugambi.

Butali assistant coach Joseph Osino said it will be an entertaining match considering the status of both teams in the league.

“We respect Police. We have a full squad to choose from and we look forward to the match. At the end of the day, there are three results, a win, draw and loss and hopefully we have the three points,” said Osino, who was recently appointed Kenya women’s team goalkeeper coach.

In other matches, Nakuru welcome Technical University of Kenya(TUK) in Nakuru in the men's KHU Super League, Parklands Sports Club battle Kenyatta University as Sikh Union take on Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U).

In the KHU National League, Thika Rovers host Daikyo Heroes at the Strathmore University grounds, while Kisii Falcons will play host to Blue Pirates.

Fixtures

Saturday

Wazalendo Masters v Sikh (M) (12pm, City Park Stadium)

Thika Rovers v Daikyo Heroes (M) (2pm,Strathmore University grounds)

Nakuru v TUK (M) (2pm, Nakuru)

Kisii Falcons v Blue Pirates(M) (3pm, Kisii)

Parklands Sports Club v KU (M) (2pm,City Park Stadium)

Blazers v Strathmore(W) (4pm,City Park Stadium)

Kenya Police v Butali (M) (6pm,City Park Stadium)

Sunday

JKUAT v MMU (W) (9am,City Park Stadium)

Nairobi Chapel v Daikyo(M0 (10am, Strathmore grounds)

MMU v Parkroad Tigers(M) (11pm,City Park Stadium)

Sikh v KCA U (M) (1pm,City Park Stadium)

Amira Sailors v Sliders (W) (3pm,City Park Stadium)