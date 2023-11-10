Opondo eyes better fortunes with Lakers at African tourney

After failing to sparkle at the recently-ended African hockey qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Pretoria, South Africa, Kenya national team forward and Lakers Hockey Club top scorer Aurelia Opondo believes she will get her groove back at the Africa tournament in Blantyre, Malawi.

Opondo — who leads the scorers’ chart at the club with five goals and placed third in the Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League scorers’ list — says she will get her mojo back at the Africa Cup of Clubs Champions.

“Check me out in Malawi. I didn’t get much time to play in the national team and, therefore, I didn’t sound the boards, but I’m happy for the time I was given to showcase my capabilities. But now that I’m back to the club, I know what to do. The exposure and experience was amazing,” said Opondo, 23.

“This is our second time to participate in the club championship and we want to take every opportunity and make our sponsors, RentCo Africa Limited, happy for coming to our aid, our technical bench and well-wishers for helping make ends meet when all seemed gloomy,” she added.

Fellow Kenya international and Amira Sailors forward Gilly Okumu and Blazers’ Maureen Okumu lead the scoring chart in the local league with 10 and seven goals, respectively.

Opondo was speaking Friday on the sidelines of the partnership ceremony in Nairobi where RentCo Africa Limited came to the aid of the Lakers, handing them Sh1 million for their Malawi trip.

The Lakers are struggling to purchase air tickets for 18 players and five officials for the November 18-26 tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Malawi. The self-sponsored team is considering a road trip to Malawi if, by Wednesday morning, the situation would not have changed.

RentCo have booked a private bus at a cost of Sh1.2 million which the team will use to travel from Nairobi to Mombasa on Wednesday evening before they cross over to Dar es salaam.

The team will then spend the night in Dar before leave for Malawi the following day. They are expected to arrive at the host nation on Thursday.

Lakers’ team manager John Paul also revealed that they have secured the services of Gilly Okumu, Twinkle forward Pauline Ochieng and University of Nairobi midfielder Clementine Nyongesa for the 10-day tournament. Tournament rules allow teams to bring on board players from other clubs.

"They are good additions. Despite traveling to Malawi by road, the players are mentally prepared and we are eager to make a statement. We made a debut at the this year's event that was hosted in Kenya where we finished fourth overall but emerged first in the country ahead of regulars Blazers formerly Telkom and Strathmore University.This was a plus. We just want to atleast go one better a but out eyes are on the title. The sponsorship wouldn't have come at better time. We are indebted to them and we hope we will return the favour by posting good results," said Paul.

Lakers boast of five players who were part of the national team, aka The Blades who finished third behind Nigeria and winners South Africa in the Africa qualifiers.

They are defenders Mourine Owiti, Ashley Akinyi, midfielder Alice Owiti, forward Aurellia Opondo and goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo.