New date for KHU national elections

The long-awaited Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) national elections have been rescheduled to April 23.

The elections were initially set for April 16, but on Wednesday, KHU Secretary-GGeneral Wycliffe Ongori said unavailability of voting officials was the reason behind the move.

“The date for the elections falls on the Easter holiday and therefore we will not be able to raise a quorum. Again that period many people choose to be with their families and I think it will be unfair of us to deny them that,” explained Ongori.

“We have since communicated to the County affiliates and they are in agreement, “the official added.

KHU affiliates Nakuru, Kisumu, Nairobi, Kimabu, Mombasa and Kakamega have successfully completed their voting process.

The national elections were due in mid-January after the current administration’s four-year mandate lapsed on January 17.

But the Sports Council allowed the office to extend its term since at the time, officials were involved in the men’s and women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

The last elections were in 2018. Pressure has been mounting on the current office with current and former players accusing them of mismanagement.

However, as per March 30, no one has expressed interest in challenging the incumbents in any of the 10 elective posts.

“There is no one who has shown interest at least for now. But the deadline for the submission is on April 9 and who knows, we might receive candidates,” said the official.

At the same time, Ongori said the Kenya women’s team are training ahead of the May 17-21 North East region African qualifiers.

The qualifiers, which will see the top two countries earn tickets to the Africa Games in Ghana next year, will be staged at the Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi.

“The men’s side will meet on Friday to discuss the way forward but they will start training next week, “revealed Ongori.

The women’s team, under the guidance of former Kenyan international Jacqueline Mwangi, will face off with Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.