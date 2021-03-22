Mwangi confident as men's team falls to Uganda again

National men's hockey team captain Constant Wakhura (right) leads his teammates during their Test match against Uganda at Sikh Union grounds on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Once again, Kenya men's team succumbed to Uganda 2-0 at the same venue. Brian Bayuule and Alfred Agaba scored for Uganda.
  • The side coached by Fedhils Kimanzi had gone down to Uganda 1-0 on Saturday having played to a 1-1 draw last Thursday. 

Kenya women's hockey team coach Jacqueline Mwangi says the wins against Uganda in the international friendlies matches that ended Sunday at the Sikh Union, Nairobi is an indication of better things to come.

