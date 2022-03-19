KHU revamp national tech technical bench for Commonwealth camp

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) have revamped the national women’s technical bench ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Games are primed for July 29 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The East Africans were awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from the team placed higher in the FIH world rankings who opted not to compete.

Head coach Jacqueline Mwangi and her assistant Barbra Simiyu, who led the team to a bronze medal during the African Cup of Nations last month in Ghana, have been joined by Michael Malungu and Joseph Osino.

Malungu is the coach with KHU Premier League side Western Jaguars and national men’s team assistant coach while Osino is a technical official at league champions Butali Sugar Warriors.

The union has also brought on board Olympian and former national team player Manjit Sigh as the director while Rebecca Mueni and Vincent Muriki will be the physiotherapists.

KHU chairman Nashon Randiek is the technical official while his vice chair person Elynah Shiveka will be the Chaperone.

Strathmore University men and women’s teams tactician Meshack Senge is the video coach while former Kenyan international Glennis Namasake has been retained as the team manager.

While naming the support commonwealth bench, on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi, KHU chairman Randiek said the rich technical bench was to help the team perform well at the Games.

Randiek said the union has forwarded a budget to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya so that the team can start early preparations.

“We have a budget of Sh20 million and if we can get the financial support on time we hope to play international friendly matches with Ghana and Bangladesh so that we gauge our preparedness. We have a provisional squad of 46 players and with three months at our disposal to train, we hope to have a strong final squad of 18 players,” said Randiek.