KHU release fixtures for new season

  • The 2020 season failed to resume after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities in the country to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic
  • Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines will start new life in Premier league when they face off with Amira Sailors at the same venue
  • Amira coach Gordon Oduor said they have a couple of good signings that he has tipped to impress this season

Champions Blazers women’s team get their title defence underway with a clash against Sliders next Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi according to the fixtures released by Kenya Hockey Union on Friday.

