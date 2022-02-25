KHU release fixtures for new season

Champions Blazers women’s team get their title defence underway with a clash against Sliders next Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi according to the fixtures released by Kenya Hockey Union on Friday.

The 2020 season failed to resume after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities in the country to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The union and the clubs at large failed to adhere to the raft of measures that were put in place by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports thus the delay.

Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines will start new life in Premier league when they face off with Amira Sailors at the same venue.

Wolverines, alongside Oranje Leonas, earned promotion to the top tier after finishing in the top two positions in the Super League at the end of the 2019 season.

Blazers coach Jos Openda said they are keen to defend the title with their focus on African Clubs Championship later this year in Malawi.

“The only undoing is that we don’t have title sponsor save for few tokens we are getting from some organisation and that can never be enough. We want to perform well and hopefully we attract sponsors out there. The squad is still intact with three new signings joining us,” offered Openda, former national women’s coach. “The presence of Jacquline Mwangi who is the head coach to the national women’s team is an added advantage."

Blazers have recruited forward Grace Bwire and defender Beverly Okoth from Multimedia University as well as defender Joan Anjao from Tigoi Secondary School.

The three are part of the national women’s Under-21 team.

Amira coach Gordon Oduor said they have a couple of good signings that he has tipped to impress this season. They finished fifth during the 2019 season.

“I will not reveal the amazing talents that we have brought on board. How about you wait and see them on the courts! That said, we are hoping that we have a better and improved performance this season,” said Oduor.

In the men’s Premier League, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) have a date with Sailors on March 6 while GreenSharks who finished fourth last season will welcome Parkroad Badgers in the top tier having been elevated to the Premier league from the Super League.

Butali Sugar Warrior are the men’s defending champions.

In the Super League, Sikh Union play Parkroad ,Gorillas take on Daystar University while Karate Axion play host to Impala at Strathmore University grounds in the National league.