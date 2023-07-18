KHU boss pleads to government for early support in Paris 2024 race

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Chairman Nashon Randiek has appealed to the government to grant early support for Kenyan teams in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Kenya’s men’s and women’s teams will feature in Africa’s “Road to Paris 2024” campaign in Pretoria from October 29 to November 5.

The competitions will be hosted at the University of Pretoria and will also feature Egypt, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Uganda in the men’s category, while Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe will play in the women’s section.

Randiek said the teams have suffered lack of support ahead of previous international tournaments with the squads arriving late, giving away walkovers.

“The communication from SAHA (South Africa Hockey Association) has come early and it’s just us to get everything in order and of course the greenlight from the government.

“The executive will meet in the course of the week and come up with a budget which is roughly Sh30 million to cater for players’ allowances, air tickets, playing kits and hotels,” said Randiek.

“Late arrivals have also played part to the dismissal Performances of the teams but I hope the script will be different this time around,” he added.

The official further said they would love if they can get friendly matches before they play in the event.

“We are in talks with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, through the government, if we can get facilitation to play build-up matches for a week on our way to South Africa,” the chairman said.

Asian countries will be a preferred destination but we will wait for communication from the concerned parties. We all know teams like Malaysia, India are big on hockey and it will be helpful to our sides. Beside our collaborations with the Asians dates from way back,” he added.

The provisional squads of 35 players in each gender conduct their training session at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

The women’s team, under the guidance of Meshack Senge, trains on Tuesday and Thursday while the men’s side trains on Wednesday and Friday under coach Fidelis Kimanzi.

Senge is attached to Strathmore University clubs (Gladiators and Scorpions) teams that feature in the Premier League’s, while Kimanzi is with Wazalendo Hockey Club

During the 2019, Olympic qualifiers that were held in South Africa the women’s side then coached by Tom Olal finished fourth ahead Namibia in the five nation tournament that saw the host qualify for the Olympics, while the men’s team that was coached by Senge finished fifth ahead of Namibia as Egypt represented Africa at the Summer Games.