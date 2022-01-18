Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Kenya women's hockey team miss match after arriving late in Ghana

Kenya women's hockey team pose for a photo at Simba Union after their training session on January 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women's team coach Jacqueline Mwangi in a recent interview stated that the players were upto the task, jet lag not withstanding.
  • "We are aware of the circumstances we are in, but the players also know pretty well our expectations. We have to represent our country the best way we know how and we will be keen to post results that we will be proud of.

The Kenya hockey teams landed in Accra, Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations Tuesday afternoon, but the women's team handed a walkover to the hosts after failing to honour their match.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.