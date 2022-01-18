Kenya women's hockey team miss match after arriving late in Ghana

The Kenya hockey teams landed in Accra, Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations Tuesday afternoon, but the women's team handed a walkover to the hosts after failing to honour their match.

The teams left aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight at 5am at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to the west African nation.

They arrived in Ghana just after 2pm EAT, the same time the ladies were mean to take on Ghana at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

The teams failed to depart to Ghana last Saturday as the Sports Fund board had not approved their budget and the women's team missed their opening match on Monday against Zambia, which has now been rescheduled to Wednesday.

The men's team are due to face Namibia in their first match at 8pm EAT Tuesday.

The development left Ghana top of pool 'B' with four points after they played to a 2-2-draw against Nigeria on Monday.

Nigeria, who finished third in the last edition that was held in Egypt, are second also on four points after they beat Zambia 2-1 Tuesday, while Zambia and Kenya are third and fourth with no points.

With the top two teams advancing to the semis, the Kenyan ladies have no choice but to win their matches against Zambia and Nigeria on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Women's team coach Jacqueline Mwangi in a recent interview stated that the players were up to the task, jet lag not withstanding.

"We are aware of the circumstances we are in, but the players also know pretty well our expectations. We have to represent our country the best way we know how and we will be keen to post results that we will be proud of.