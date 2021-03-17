Kenya, Uganda renew hostilities in hockey friendlies

Some of the national women's hockey team players train at the City Park Stadium on the eve of their first test match series against Uganda at Sikh Union on March 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • Women's coach Sandra Namusoke said the test matches will help gauge the players' performance under pressure.
  • "We are inferior to Kenya who have dominated the East Africa scene and therefore, we hope to step up and stage a good show. The friendly matches are build up to the 2022 African Cup of Nations and probably what we will get here will be a reflection of what to expect in Ghana. And so we have to give a good account of ourselves," said the former Kampala Hockey club player.

National women's hockey team coach Jacqueline Mwangi is confident her charges 'will do the job' against Uganda during their friendly matches that start on Thursday at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

