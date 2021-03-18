Kenya thump sorry Uganda in hockey friendly

Kenya women hockey team player Caroline Guchu (left) celebrates with teammate Flavia Mutiva after scoring

Kenya women hockey team player Caroline Guchu (left) celebrates with teammate Flavia Mutiva after scoring during their Test match against Uganda at Sikh Union ground, Nairobi on March 18, 2021. Kenya won 11-0.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gilly Okumu sounded the boards in the sixth minute before youngster Grace Bwire added a goal a minute later
  • Kenya later rediscovered themselves in the third quarter as Okumu, Bwire and Kemunto completed their braces
  • Uganda coach Sandra Namusoke conceded defeat saying Kenya were the better side

Kenya women's hockey team Thursday got off to a flying start humiliating Uganda 11-0 in a one-sided affair as the international friendly matches kicked off at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

