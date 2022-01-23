Kenya ladies hockey team bag bronze in Afcon

Kenya women's hockey team pose for a photo at Simba Union after their training session on January 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tausi lost 4-0 to defending champions South Africa in the first semi-final, while the hosts squeezed a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the second semi-final on Friday night.
  • Kenyan men, Chui, face Nigeria in the bronze medal match later Sunday.

The Kenya women's hockey team Sunday clinched the bronze medal at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after edging Zimbabwe 3-1 a shoot-out in Accra, Ghana.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.