Kenya ladies hockey team bag bronze in Afcon

The Kenya women's hockey team Sunday clinched the bronze medal at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after edging Zimbabwe 3-1 a shoot-out in Accra, Ghana.

The two sides were unable to break the deadlock during the 60 minutes and thus a shoot-out had to determine the winner.

Captain Rhoda Kuira, Alice Owiti and Eleanor Chebet scored for Tausi, as Grace Makokha missed her penalty.

Elijah Tinodiwanasha scored for the Zimbabwe, while the trio of Michelle Williams, Nicole Grant and Levey Army Lee were unsuccessful.

However, Kenya men, Chui succumbed to Nigeria 4-2 to settle for fourth position.

Tausi coach Jackline Mwangi, who was taking charge of the team for the first time, was elated with the result and noted that more is yet to come from the side.

"I am so excited for this team. They have shown great determination and deserve this and much more. Kudos to everyone that made this a reality," Mwangi said.

Her sentiments were echoed by skipper Rhoda Kuira, who said the team overcame off-field challenges and will return home with something.

"We manged a podium finish despite the challenges we faced in the run-up to the tournament. I couldn't be more proud of this team and we wills savour every moment," she said.

Zimbabwe coach Patricia Davies said she was disappointed with the result, but remained optimistic that it's the team to watch in future.

"We had so many chances but the players failed to convert. Luckily, it's a young squad which is willing to learn and I guess we will return bigger and better next time," said Davies.

Tausi lost 4-0 to defending champions South Africa in the first semi-final, while the hosts squeezed a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the second semi-final on Friday night.

In the men's third play-off, Nigeria scored through Godwin Sunday, Emmanuel Sunday, Ibrahim Benjamin and James Samaila, while Titus Kipyego and Allan Iningu scored for the Kenya in the 18th and 52nd minutes respectively.

Kenya men's coach Fidhelis Kimanzi said the players lacked composure and character during the match.

"The team has to improve collectively and players individually. We had hope when we started the tournament, but I'm sad that it did end well. We have picked few positives, but we have a lot to learn.

We have to go back to the drawing board. The results goes to show that we have alot to do to catch up with the top nations," said Kimanzi.

Nigeria coach Baba Ndana said they won honorably.