Kenya's hockey teams post mixed results against Uganda

Uganda's Brian Okodi celebrates his goal during their test match against Kenya at Sikh Union ground, on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women's team captain Gilly Okumu(5th, 26th) and Flavia Mutiva (14th, 52nd ) each scored a brace while Naomi Kemunto (18th) and Carolyne Guchu (9th) scored a goal apiece as Kenya routed Uganda once more.
  • The two nations will play their last test matches on Sunday.

Kenya men and women's national hockey teams posted mixed results as the international friendlies matches against their Ugandan counterparts entered day two at the Sikh Union, Nairobi Saturday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.