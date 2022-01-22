Tausi eye bronze consolation in Africa hockey tourney

Kenya women's hockey team, Tausi, play Zimbabwe on Sunday in third-place play-off as the Africa Cup of Nations come to an end at Theodosia Ukoh Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

Tausi lost 4-0 to defending champions South Africa in the first semi-final, while the hosts squeezed a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the second semi-final on Friday night.

This will be the first time the two nations will be meeting with Zimbabwe making their debut in this year's edition.

Kenya will be hoping to upgrade to bronze medal after finishing fourth in the previous edition held in 2017 in Ismailia, Egypt. South Africa were the eventual winners, Ghana emerged runners-up as Nigeria bagged bronze.

Kenya handed walkover to the hosts after arriving late, before they recovered to beat Zambia 4-1 in Pool 'B' to proceed to the last four.

Zimbabwe played to a 1-1 draw with Namibia and thrashed Uganda 5-0 before losing 3-0 to South Africa in pool 'A'.

Kenya captain Rhoda Kuira said third position was theirs to lose.

"We gave the best shot in the semi-final but it's unfortunate that our best was not good enough. We begun the tournament on a shaky ground but we want to end well and bagging a bronze medal will be a consolation," said Kuira.

"I'm disappointed that it's the end of the road for us but really that's what the players managed to do in the match against South Africa and I'm super proud of them. However, we need to continue pushing and hopefully, our effort will pay off with a podium finish," added Kenya coach Jacqueline Mwangi.

Zimbabwe tactician Patricia Davies bemoaned the semi-final loss but remained hopeful they will make amends in the third place play-off.

"The loss hurts but that is water under bridge now. Focus is on our next match against Kenya. They are a good side but we hope to carry the day," said Davies.

South Africa will line up against Ghana in a repeat of the 2017 final in Egypt where they won 4-0 against the West Africans.

Meanwhile, Kenya men's team, Chui are scheduled to play Egypt on Saturday in one of the semi-finals, while champions South Africa battle Nigeria also for a place in the final.