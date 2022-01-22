Tausi eye bronze consolation in Africa hockey tourney

Kenya women's hockey team pose for a photo at Simba Union after their training session on January 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tausi lost 4-0 to defending champions South Africa in the first semi-final, while the hosts squeezed a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the second semi-final on Friday night
  • Kenya will be hoping to upgrade to bronze medal after finishing fourth in the previous edition held in Ismailia, Egypt
  • Zimbabwe tactician Patricia Davies bemoaned the semi-final loss but remained hopeful they will make amends in the third place play-off

Kenya women's hockey team, Tausi, play Zimbabwe on Sunday in third-place play-off as the Africa Cup of Nations come to an end at Theodosia Ukoh Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

