Chui face Egypt test in African tourney

Kenya men's hockey team players celebrate after they beat Namibia 4-1 on January 19, 2021 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chui, who were in pool 'A', qualified for the semi-finals after beating Namibia 4-1 before losing 2-1 to South Africa to finish second in the group
  • Egypt on another hand finished top of Pool 'B' unbeaten after thrashing Nigeria 4-1, edging out Ghana 1-0 and 3-1 win over Uganda
  • Egypt, who finished second in the 2017 event as hosts, have a good record against the East Africans

Kenya men's hockey team will take on Egypt in one of the semi-finals of Africa Cup of Nations at Theodosia Ukoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.