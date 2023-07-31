James Muthii: I learnt hockey to escape expulsion

Attacking midfielder James Muthii did not like sports when he was in primary school.

But when he joined St Anthony’s Boys High School in Trans Nzoia County, the fear of being sent away from school pushed him to try his hand in hockey.

“I liked drama and music. But when I joined secondary school, basketball fascinated me. But on my first attempt at the sport, I dribbled the ball with both hands and other students laughed at me. I left and moved to hockey the next day,” he said.

“I didn’t know how to handle a hockey stick, it’s coach Kevin Lugale who taught me. However, I didn’t show up the following day. The games teacher came for us in class and warned the students who skipped sports that they would be sent home. That is how I began taking hockey seriously.”

School games

Muthii joined the school team and played in the national championships and also at the East Africa Games.

“After school I got a scholarship at USIU-A under the then coach Tom Olal. Coach John Kabuu then took over and he has been instrumental in my growth. I just want to be a better player,” said Muthii, who thanked his parents Anna Mburu and Charles Mwangi for supporting him.

Muthii, who recently returned from a three-month professional stint in Germany, has learnt the hard way that patience pays.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Kapeguria in West Pokot County, played for Germany side Heillbronn, which features in the Oberliga — a European non-elite hockey league.

Muthii told Nation Sport that he had previously been called to the provisional men’s national team but cut short his training. The lack of patience did not produce the results he had hoped for.

"I would attend training sessions but did not stay the course. As a result, I did not stand a chance when the technical bench picked the final squad,” he said.

“This time around, I'm determined to stay put. I believe my time has come to represent my country.”

Muthii hopes to impress selectors picking the national team for the men’s African Olympic Qualifier to be held in Pretoria, South Africa on October 29 to November 5.

“My stay in Germany has taught me patience. Coaches in that country take time to train the age group players ranging from five years olds. The same is done for the senior players when they are required to deliver on specific technicalities. Germany takes sports seriously; I admire their approach.

“I’m ripe for selection.I gained exposure and experience while in Germany. I can only pray and hope that the technical bench will see something extra in me and give me a chance in the national team,” he said after a training session at City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

The midfielder was on target when USIU-A beat Sikh Union Club 3-1 during the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at Sikh Union on Saturday.