Hockey: Western Jaguars maul Strathmore

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu says a top-two finish is within reach after they defeated Strathmore University 5-2 during their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Jaguars had on Saturday played to a 2-2 draw against United States International University Africa (USIU-A) and Malungu believes that if they can overpower second-placed Kenya Police away in Kakamega next Saturday, then a second spot finish at the end of the season is not far-fetched.

“I can as well say Butali Sugar Warriors will retain the title. They have opened a massive lead on the standings and it will take miracles for the closest teams to dislodge them. However, our goal is to finish position two and I know it can be achieved if we remain steadfast and be clinical in our matches,” said Malungu.

Butali lead with 30 points from 12 matches, while Police have 24 points from 11 matches. Jaguars complete the top three with 21 points from 12 matches.

Brian Ongech and Keith Alusa scored for the students, while Edison Ndombi and Conrad Wafula bagged a brace each for the visitors as Bethuel Masambu netted in the 38th minute.

In the women’s Premier League, USIU-A played to a 2-2 draw against Dutch Flower Group Wolverines at the same venue. USIU A had on Saturday played to 1-1 draw against Amira Sailors.

Perez Akinyi and Rhoda Kuria scored for the students in the 13th and 60th minutes, while Elphine Munchi and Jane Njeri sounded the boards in the 39th and 46th minutes.

The two draws moved USIU A to third position with nine points from five matches. unbeaten leaders Strathmore University have 18 points from six matches.

Second-placed Blazers have 14 points from seven matches. Lakers were relegated to fourth position with eight points from six matches in the seven-team league.

Kenyatta University teams recorded mixed results in the men’s and women’s Super League.

KU men’s side played to a 1-1 draw against Wazalendo Masters with Timothy Juma (21st) and Willy Mutua (32nd) scoring for their respective teams.

Their female counterparts extended their good run after they overwhelmed Nairobi Chapel 5-0.