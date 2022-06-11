Hockey: Western Jaguars land shirt sponsor

Western Jaguars Club have something to smile about despite their current position in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League standings.

The Jaguars on Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi announced a Sh1 million sponsorship deal from Down To Earth Technologies Limited (DTE).

DTE is an IT infrastructure company based in Kenya, providing ICT solutions including Networking ,Cybersecurity, Datacentres and Workplace applications to companies in Eastern Africa.

The side coached by Michael Malungu are placed second from bottom with four points from four matches as the first leg nears its end in the 10-team league.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Malungu said the sponsorship gives them morale to better their performance going forward.

“The League is competitive. Unlike the previous seasons where it was a two horse race, this season is totally different. At least five teams are in race for the title and that shows the depth of the league. Our current position notwithstanding, we still have our eyes on the title and we hope to complete the first leg on high and hopefully the results will push us at the middle of the table,” said Malungu who doubles up as Kenya men’s assistant coach.

“DTE have given us playing kits, hockey sticks, protective gear and internship opportunities and this is a big motivation. They will sponsor us for the next three seasons and we believe that we will become a better side,” said Malungu.

Jaguars have been relying on donors and its community in Western region to support the team for the last 17 years since its establishment.

DTE Managing Director Vincent Milewa said they are happy to be part of the team and promised their unwavering support to the Western-based outfit.

“There is no pressure but go out there and win the matches. I hope in two or three seasons you will be the champions but that does not mean you should not challenge for the title this season, you still have the chance,” offered Milewa.

DTE Human Resource Manager Nemwel Isoe promised to work with the players as far as their careers are concerned.

“We will give the players internship and even absorb them in the system should they excel in their respective professions. And for the students, we plan to work with their parents to see how we can reach a common goal,” said Isoe.

Jaguars chairman Wilfred Mutubwa welcomed the move saying it was a timely boost.