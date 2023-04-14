Hockey: Vaisakhi tournament returns after 18 years

The Vaisakhi International Hockey Tournament is back.

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikh community all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh calendar which signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

The Vaisakhi tournament was last held in Nairobi in 2005.

Speaking on Friday at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi, event patron and Olympian Avtar Sohal said they want to revive the event to help the Kenya Hockey Union return the sport to its lost glory.

“We are back and better after a long time. It has been long since we staged the event but we are back with one aim to return the sport back to where it was. We are glad we have teams from United Kingdom and Malaysia and this goes to show our intentions and partnership going forward,” said the four-time Olympian Sohal.

London Tigers and London Sikh Union are from United Kingdom while Matador Masters is from Malaysia.

The event will feature two competitions, the Masters that will attract players over 45 years and open tournaments.

Masters has six teams in Impala, Sikh Union, London Sikh, Matador, Wazalendo and Blue Ocean from Mombasa.

The open tournament will feature Kenya Police, Western Jaguars, Sikh Union, London Tigers and Matador.

The one week event will bully off on Saturday through next Saturday at the Sikh Union Club, Nairobi.

KHU President Nashon Randiek said he was happy the event was back after a long time in the cold.

“We remain open for any well-wishers that mean well for the sport and more so those who will help the sport return back to its heydays. Vaisakhi was instrumental in the honing of the talents that helped the country participate in the Olympics. We are happy the event is back and we will give them all the support,” said Randiek.

Randiek also revealed that they will close the City Park Stadium Hockey Stadium later in the year for refurbishment.