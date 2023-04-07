Hockey: Strathmore sink UoN in season opener at City Park

Defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions launched their title defence with a 2-0 win over newcomers University of Nairobi 2-0 as the 2023/24 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League season bullied-off on Friday at City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

Two fantastic field goals from Lilian Wesonga (28th) and Maureen Ogoche (48th) were enough to help the National champions return favour after their opponents had defeated them 1-0 during this year’s Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) Games South Conference last weekend.

UoN, who ascended to the Premier League from the Super League this season, will now regroup against United States International University Africa(USIU A) on Saturday while Scorpions will battle perennial rivals Blazers, formerly Telkom Orange, on Sunday at the same venue.

UoN coach Clayson Luvanda acknowledged that once their opponents scored in the third quarter, his team’s confidence collapsed.

“We had the game in our hands for the better part of the match but we failed to convert the scoring chances we created and we were punished for it," Luvanda said.

"It’s sad we have lost our opening match but we have no choice but to bounce back. We need to re-activate our confidence ahead of another tough tie against USIU-A tomorrow. All is not lost."

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said the focus now switches to Sunday against Blazers.

“It’s a good way to start the season. Blazers have always given us a run for our money and we don’t expect it to be easy but we will do our best and see what happens,” said Senge.

In the Super League match played at the same venue, Multimedia University beat Kenyatta University 1-0. Ian Sirma scored a field goal in the 15th minute.

Away at Impaala grounds, Karate Axiom overwhelmed Black Tigers 2-0 in the men’s National League.

Isaac Lenonka (13th) and Moses Godo (38th) sounded the boards for Karate.

Fixtures (All matches to be played at City unless stated)

Saturday

Vikings v Daystar (W) 12pm

Impala v Parkroad Tigers(M) (12pm,Impala)

Kitale Hockey Club v Bungoma Rangers (M) (1pm, St Joseph Secondary School)

Park road Badgers v Parklands Sports Club (M) 2pm

Thika Rovers v Technical University of Kenya (M) (2pm, Impala)

Daikyo v Mombasa Sports Club(M)(3pm, Aryans grounds)

UoN v USIU A (W)4pm