Hockey: Sikh face Butali, Gilly Okumu leads Sailors against Strathmore

Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors will be seeking to go top of the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League standings when they take on Sikh Union Club at City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi in the only top tier match on Saturday.

Zack Aura’s side are one point behind leaders Wazalendo, who beat Amira Sailors 4-2 before drawing 1-1 draw against Kenya Police last weekend as the new season bullied off.

Wazalendo are not in action this weekend.

Butali on the other hand thrashed Greensharks 4-1 in their season opener.

Sikh Union, who were promoted to the top tier from the Super League this season, were beaten 3-2 by Sailors in their season opener and now face baptism of fire against the ruthless champions.

Sikh and Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) were promoted to the Premier League after finishing in the top two in the second tier.

Butali coach Aura, who is fresh from winning the Sport Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) coach of the month award for February, said they want to retain the title unbeaten.

“We will not be overconfident. It has been long since we played Sikh Union and definitely a lot of things and dynamics have changed. We begun the season well and we just want to build on the win going forward,” said Aura, a former Kenyan international.

In the Super League, new comers Twinkle Hockey Club will welcome Rift Pirates Ladies club as they seek to build on their win against Sliders last weekend.

Twinkle beat Sliders 2-1 and captain Pevon Mighan said they are keen to be in the top two at the end of the season to gain promotion to the top flight.

“We don’t want to stay in the Super League for long. We want to play in the top tier and if we can win all our matches, then we shall get promoted. We will be approaching all matches cautiously. No fixture is easy,” said Mighan.

Mombasa Sports Club(MSC), who were demoted to Super League, will host Parkroad Badgers at their backyard in the men’s fixture while Wazalendo Masters will battle Daikyo Heroes in another match at City Park.

In the women's Premier League, Kenya captain Gilly Okumu will face her former side Strathmore University Scorpions when Amira Sailors face the champions on Sunday.

Okumu switched allegiance this season after 10 years of service to the varsity side.

Strathmore University Gladiators, who finished fifth last season, will launch their campaign against Sailors at 4pm before 2017 champions Kenya Police face off with Greensharks.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they have put in the work and are hopeful of positive results.

Fixtures

Saturday (All matches to be played at the City Park Stadium unless stated)

Twinkle v Rift Pirates (W) 12pm

Nakuru Sharks v Daystar University (M) Egerton University, 1pm)

Daikyo Heroes v Kisumu Youngster(M) 2pm

UoN v Kirinyaga Knights (M) 2pm

Bungoma Farmers v Western Jaguars Development (M) (Bungoma High School, 2pm)

MSC v Parkroad Badgers (M) ( MSC,2pm)

Wazalendo Masters v Daikyo Heroes (M) 4pm

Butali v Sikh Union (M) 6pm

Sunday

Wazalendo Master v KU (M) 8am

Mvita v Badgers (M) ( Aryans grounds, 9am)

Rift Parites v Daystar (M) ( Greensted, Nakuru,10am)

Daikyo v Youngster 10am

Nakuru Ladies v Sliders (W) (Greensteds,12pm)

Parklands v MMU (M) 12pm

Amira Sailors v Strathmore (W) 2pm

Strathmore v Sailors (W) 4pm