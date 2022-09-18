Hockey: Sharks pummel MSC as Wazalendo hold USIU

Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) recorded mixed results on their weekend tour of Nairobi in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League matches at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

MSC had on Saturday beaten Parkroad Badgers 2-0 before they succumbed 3-1 to GreenSharks on Sunday.

Benson Mawich had put the Sharks in the lead through a fantastic field goal barely two minutes into the match but James Omondi equalised for the visitors in the eighth minute.

Hits and misses marred the second quarter as both teams headed to the breather at 1-1.

After the break, MSC cracked as fatigue seemed to check in.

The visitors conceded two short corners but Sharks failed to convert the first one before Adan Salan scored in the 38th minute to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Salam added his second in the 51st minute through a field goal as MSC offered little resistance.

MSC captain Mariano Emadau said unlike the match against Badgers where they were calm and patient with the ball, they were clumsy against Sharks.

“At least we have three points from the tour. The result against Badgers is encouraging after they beat us 1-0 in the first leg. We know we are not out of the relegation zone yet and therefore we will keep on working hard in the upcoming matches,” said Emadau.

MSC are pegged bottom with four points from 11 matches in the 10-team league.

Sharks captain Victor Osiche challenged the team to build on the win.

“It’s a good feeling to complete a double against MSC. We hope the second leg will bring forth good fortunes as we want to complete the league in a respectful position,” highlighted Osiche .

Sharks defeated MSC 1-0 in the first leg.

In the other men’s Premier League match, Wazalendo held United States International University Africa to a 1-1 draw.