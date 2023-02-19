Hockey: Sharkia hit Exchequer to reclaim African title

Sharkia of Egypt Sunday came from a goal down to defeat Exchequer of Ghana 4-2 to reclaim the Africa Cup for Club Champions men's title at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

Sharkia last won the title in 2019 in Ismaila, Egypt.

Johnny Botsio had put the West Africans in the lead in the 12th minute through penalty corner, but it was short-lived as Sharkia captain Hossam Ghobran restored parity for the North Africans in the 15th minute through a superb field goal to end the first quarter level.

In the second quarter, Hammada Abdelrahman made it two for Sharkia in the 17th minute through a penalty corner before Ghobran extended the Egyptians' lead in the 24th minute through a fantastic field goal.

Botsio returned to haunt Sharkia's defence as he scored in the 26th minute.

Khaul Ayman scored the sole goal in the second half in the 47th minute for the Egyptians.

Exchequer captain Elikem Akaba said they were proud of the achievement.

“This is no mean achievement. It feels good to have played in the final and against a top side in Africa.We didn’t win the title, but the lessons we have picked here are amazing and we hope to use them back in local league and hopefully we come back better in the next editions,” said Akaba.

Individual Awards

Golden Stick: Vivian Narkour (GRA), Sunday Godwin (Police Machine)