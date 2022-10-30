Hockey: Sakong helps Kenya Police arrest USIU

Kennedy Sakong Sunday scored his first goal of the season as former champions Kenya Police defeated United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 1-0 in their Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Sakong netted in the 17th minute through a superb field goal as the 2017 champions remain in second place with 27 points from 13 matches.

Reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who had played to a 2-2 draw against Strathmore University Gladiators on Saturday, lead the standings with 34 points from 14 matches, while Western Jaguars complete the top three positions with 26 points from 13 matches.

Related Namwamba in attendance as Strathmore move closer to title Hockey

In the earlier match played at the same venue, Lakers bounced back to bear USIU-A 3-1 in the women's Premier League.

Debra Otieno scored a brace in the 35th and 54th minutes as Mourine Owiti sounded the boards in the 26th minute for the visitors, while Rhoda Nyamwa pulled one back for the students in the 30th minute.

Lakers fell at the hands of league leaders Strathmore University Scorpions 1-0 on Saturday.

Lakers captain Alice Owiti, while conceding that the title was beyond reach, said they were keen on a top two finish.

“At the beginning of the season, we set the goal to finish among the top two positions and I think it’s falling in place. We are happy with our remarkable improvement in the second leg having flopped in the first leg and we want to push the new found form to the last match,” said Owiti.

The win moved Lakers to second position on the standings with 17 points from 10 matches, while defending champions Blazers who were not in action over the weekend, were relegated to third position with 15 points from eight matches.

Willis Okeyo coached USIU-A complete the top four positions with nine points from seven matches. Unbeaten Scorpions have 25 points from nine matches.

Renny Aguko scored in the 57th minute as Kenyatta University defeated Nakuru Hockey Club in the men’s Super League in Nakuru, while hosts Kisumu Youngstar overpowered Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology 1-0 at the Kisumu Sikh Union.

Francis Oyugi scored a field goal in the 55th minute. In the women’s Super League, Vikings won against Multimedia University 2-1.