Hockey: Mombasa Sports Club search for first win

Mombasa Sports Club who have only one point to show for their nine matches in the first leg of the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League.

It came from a draw against Wazalendo in June. The Coast-based side has found the going tough losing a league-high eight matches in the first stanza of the league.

MSC are understandably keen to redeem themselves as they start their second leg assignment with ties against second from last Parkroad Badgers on Saturday and Greensharks on Sunday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Mombasa captain Mariano Emadau said they had no choice but to rise to the occasion in the second leg.

“We had a poor start in the first leg but that is water under the bridge now and we are set to start afresh. Our weekend opponents are no pushovers after we lost to both of them 1-0 in the first leg but we have made amends and we will go full throttle and hopefully collect maximum points,” said Emadau just before they made the over 400km road trip from Mombasa to Nairobi for the weekend action.

In the women's Premier League, Amira Sailors have a date with win-less Sliders.

A win for Sailors will propel them to position four on the standings with six points from five matches, six points behind leaders Strathmore University who will be inactive this weekend.

Sailor’s loss will leave them second from bottom with three points from five matches in a seven-team league.

United States International University Africa (USIU A) and defending champions Blazers, who are second and third on the standings with seven points each although the students have a match in hand, are not in action.

In the men’s Super League, Kenya College of Accountancy(KCA) have a chance to close the gap on leaders Sikh Union when they travel to Nakuru Club.

Sikh have 29 points from 12 matches while KCA are second with 25 points from 11 matches.

In the women’s category, Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) plays MSC on Saturday.

In the men’s National League, Bungoma Farmers welcome Bay Club at Bungoma High School while Daystar University will welcome Daikyo Heroes at Strathmore University.

Saturday:

JKUAT v MSC (W) (City Park, 12pm)

Nakuru v KCA (M) (Nakuru Club grounds, 2pm)

Wazalendo Master v JKUAT (M) (City Park, 2pm)

Daystar v Daikyo Heroes (M) (Strathmore University, 2pm)

Bungoma Farmers v Bay Club (M) (Bungoma High School, 3pm)

Sliders v Amira Sailors (W) (City Park, 4pm)

Parkroad Badgers v MSC (M) (City Park, 6pm)

Sunday:

MMU v MSC (W) (City Park, 9am)

Impala v Daikyo (M) (Impala Club, 10am)

Nakuru v Parkroad Tigers (M)(Nakuru Club grounds, 10am)

Greensharks v MSC (M) (City Park, 11am)

Parklands Sports Club v MMU (M) (City Park, 1pm)

TUK v Sikh Union (M) (City Park, 3pm)