Hockey: Malungu rues blunt attack as Zamalek edge out Jaguars

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu says poor finishing has been a let down to Kenya teams in the ongoing African Cup for Clubs Champions at the Sikh Union and City Park Hockey Stadium respectively in Nairobi on Friday.

Malungu sentiments comes after his side was beaten by Zamalek of Egypt 1-0 in a Pool “A” match.

“It is evident that we need to work on our finishing. Not just my team but all the Kenyan teams that are participating in the event. We are creating chances but converting them is a problem which should not be the case. At this stage we should not be struggling. We need to do something if we have to change the tide,” said Malungu.

Mohammed Elsayed scored the sole goal in the 24th minute through a penalty corner.

Jaguars had to beat the Egyptians to revive their slim chance of finishing top of the pool.

Jaguars are making their maiden appearance in the annual event after they finished third in the recently concluded Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League.

National champions Butali Sugar Warriors and runners up Kenya Police are also competing in the event.

Jaguars are fourth on the standings with six points from four matches in a six-team pool.

Zamalek are third with nine points from four matches, while Butali are second with 10 points from four matches.

Exchequer of Ghana who beat Weatherhead of Uganda 9-1 earlier on Friday lead the standings with 10 points from four matches but have a superior goal difference.

Zamalek will play Butali on Saturday and captain Ahmed Khalef says it will be a tough match.