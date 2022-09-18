Hockey league: Sliders pick first win of season in Sailors win

Sliders Hockey Club Saturday registered their first win of the season after beating Amira Sailors 2-0 in the ongoing women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Two first half goals from Anita Agunda (4th) and Dorris Kirui (16th) were enough to help the side coached by Linet Onyango ascend to fourth place on the standings.

Sliders now have five points from seven matches in a seven-team league.

Sliders had collected two points during the first leg after they played to a 1-1 draw against Amira and United States International University Africa.

Onyango said the hovering relegation cloud pushed them to the win.

“We are extremely delighted and we go home happy. The players gave their all and I applaud the defenders and goalkeeper Maurine Wabomba for keeping us in the game,” said Onyango.

Amira player Yvonne Madowo, who cut a disappointed figure at full time, was at pains to explain the defeat.

“We are struggling. For instance today we had just one player on the bench for substitution and this is because we don’t have money to bring more players on board. We are therefore appealing to well wishers to come on board and sponsor us,” said the defender.

Amira's lack of fitness was evident from the first whistle as they struggled to match their opponents who were on the prowl.

And barely four minutes into play, Agunda put Sliders in the lead through a superb field goal.

Amira did little in the first and second quarters respectively as they were forced to play in their own half.

Kirui doubled the lead for Sliders in the 16th minute through a penalty corner as Amira run out of options heading into the break.

On resumption, Amira came back a rejuvenated side and forced two short corners but Sliders' hawk-eyed goalie Wabomba thwarted their efforts.

Elsie Chemtai would have made it 3-0 for Sliders in the 48th minute but her effort was cleared by Amira keeper Maryanne Kimani.

Once again Sliders conceded three short corners in the last 10 minutes of play but Amira were poor on delivery.

In the women’s Super League, Mercy Cheptoo scored a brace in the 43rd and 51st minutes as Mombasa Sports Club defeated Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology 2-1.

JKUAT scored through Tabith Njeri in the 18th minute.

In the men’s Super League, Wazalendo Masters played to a 2-2 draw against Kenyatta University.