Hockey: KU Titans ready to chill with the big girls again

Kenyatta University (KU) Titans are keen to stay up after securing promotion back to the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League.

Unbeaten KU Titans finished first in the Super League with 34 points from 12 matches and will make their return to the top-tier when the new season starts on March 11 this year.

The students dropped to the second-tier league in 2019. KU coach Richard Wandera said they intend to stay in the top-tier and challenge for the title.

Related Superb Butali seal fourth straight hockey title Hockey

"Our goal is not only to survive the drop when we start life in the top tier next season, but also want our presence to be felt. We have earned our promotion and we will not be in the Premier League by fluke and I believe we have something to offer.

Unfortunately we will be without five players who have since graduated but that will not dent our ambitions," said Wandera, who took over the mantle from Moses Kagochi, who is away in the Netherlands.

The players are the midfield trio of Miriam Mwangi, Gaudencia Ochieng and Grace Mugure, as well as forward Monica Kitui and defender Melody Nyagaka.

Ochieng failed to make the national women's team for last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but Wandera believes with their participation in the top tier, many players will be exposed.

"I have always encouraged my players to attend the union's open training sessions. Last year, two of the players made it to the provisional squads, but they failed to make the cut and that was a good place to start from," said Wandera.

Laura Webala was also overlooked during the hockey-five a side team that competed in Egypt last month.

The students will be joined by their compatriots University of Nairobi who sit second with 26 points from 11 matches.

They will take up the spots of Amira Sailors and Sliders who have been relegated from the Premier League.

Amira are second from bottom with six points, one ahead of bottom-placed Sliders after 11 matches.

In the men's Super League, Sikh Union and Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) will mark their return to the top-tier.

The two lead the standings with 49 and 43 points respectively from 20 and 19 matches.

Premier League sides Mombasa Sports Club and Parkroad Badgers have been relegated to the second tier after bagging 10 and six points from 16 and 15 matches respectively.

Meanwhile, champions Butali Sugar Warriors bagged their fourth men's Premier League title on Sunday after they defeated Sailors 4-1. Strathmore University Scorpions dethroned Blazers to win their first ever women's Premier League gong late last year.