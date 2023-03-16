Hockey: Kenyan men settle for bronze in Africa junior tourney

Kenya Under-21 men team finished third at the Hockey Junior Africa Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Zimbabwe in the third place play-off in Ismailia, Egypt on Thursday.

Coach Michael Malungu's side took to the field shortly after their female compatriots lost 2-0 against Egypt in the third place play-off to end the four-nation tournament without scoring.

Matthew Momanyi put Kenya 1-0 up with a field goal in the second minute before Ray-Royce Sibanda drew level 1-1 on 21 minutes with a field goal.

However, Mutsawashe Kanyangarara’s infringement gave Kenya the upper hand as Mathias Omwaka sent Zimbabwe's goalkeeper Ross Mills the wrong way on 25 minutes.

Kenyan players Charles Ashihundu and John Wanyonyi were yellow carded while Brian Makokha, Allan Munene and Oscar Kibet picked green cards.

Kanyangarara and Munashe Makiseni also got sin-binned for infringement on the Zimbabwe side.

“It's a victory for the country, the Kenyan hockey fraternity. We have achieved the bare minimum - bronze. We are happy that the boys have something to take home,” Malungu said.

These two sides met in the group phase on March 13 when Kenya also carried the day 3-1.

Malungu’s charges lost against Egypt 1-0 and South Africa 6-1 in the group stage to drop to the bronze medal match.

Malungu rued the missed chances in the losses they suffered against Egypt and South Africa.

“In the South African game, it was a game of chances. South Africa were more clinical. We missed four clear sitters in the first quarter. Had we converted we would have carried the day,” noted Malungu.

Malungu says Kenya needs to start early preparations for the next cohort (players born in 2004) to be able to compete effectively in 2025.