Hockey: Kenya U-21 women out of World Cup race

Kenya Women Under-21 side Monday suffered their second successive loss at the Hockey Junior Africa Cup after conceding five goals without reply at the hands of South Africa in Ismailia, Egypt.

Coach Meshack Senge’s side came into the match nursing a 2-0 loss against Egypt on Sunday.

Kock Tamlyn scored a brace while May Kutlwano, Le Roux Mikkela and Coltman Jesquinique contributed a goal each to knock the Kenyans out of the race for a place in the Hockey Junior World Cup slated for later this year in Chile.

Kenya were completely outplayed by the South Africans, who most of the time clamped their opponents in their 22-metre box.

The few times Kenyans went past their box, they were let down by blind passes and lack of pace.

South Africa lead the four-team round robin competition on six points after whipping Zimbabwe 6-0 on Sunday.

Zimbabwe recovered on Monday to climb to second spot on three points after thrashing hosts Egypt 4-0.

The Zimbabweans and Egyptians are separated by goal difference.

Senge’s charges are pointless and goalless at the bottom. The Kenyans face Zimbabwe in their last fixture of group phase on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kenya Men’s U21 will play Zimbabwe on Monday evening hoping to bounce back after succumbing to Egypt 1-0 on the first day on Sunday.

Teams finishing in the last two spots will play in the third place match, while the top two teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the finals slated for March 16.