Hockey: Kenya keen on five-a-side World Cup qualifiers

Kenya intends to field men and women's teams in the upcoming African five-a-side hockey World Cup qualifiers scheduled for December 10-15 in Egypt.

Winners in both gender categories will book tickets to the 2024 World Cup in Oman.

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) secretary general Wycliffe Ongori confirmed that they had written a letter to the Sports Ministry last week showing intention of participating in the first ever five-a-side event.

"We are optimistic that the new cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba will give us the green light. His presence at the City Park Stadium at the weekend was reassuring. And should we get the nod, then we are ready to hit the ground running. Luckily, we have the national team players to choose from and the selection of players will not be a problem," said Ongori.

Meanwhile, KHU men's Premier League top three positions remained unchanged after the weekend matches.

Despite run-away leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors playing to a 2-2 all draw against Strathmore University Gladiators they lead the standings with 34 points from 14 matches, while second-placed and former champions Kenya Police and resurgent Western Jaguars are separated by a point.

Police and Jaguars have 27 and 26 points respectively from 13 matches.

"Jaguars are breathing right behind us, any slip up will be advantageous to them and we are not ready to falter. We know the title is steadily in the hands of Butali but the second place finish is our ultimate goal," said Police coach Patrick Mugambi.

At the bottom end, Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) and Parkroad Badgers who were not in action, are likely to be relegated to the Super League at the end of the season.

MSC and Badgers have six and four points from 13 and 11 matches respectively.

In the women's Premier League, leaders Strathmore University Scorpions remain on course to bag their first ever title after a 1-0 win against much-improved Lakers.

Scorpions are unbeaten in the league and have 25 points from nine matches while Lakers are a distant second with 17 points from 10 matches. Defending champions Blazers who were inactive over the weekend have 15 points from eight matches.

On the opposite side, Amira Sailors and Sliders are joint bottom with five points from 10 and nine matches respectively.

In the men's Super League Sikh Union and Kenya College of Accountancy University are primed for promotion to the top tier as they occupy first and second positions with 42 and 35 points from 17 and 15 matches respectively.

Parkroad Tigers and Technical University of Kenya are pegged bottom with 12 points each from 18 and 17 matches respectively and are likely to be relegated to the third tier.

In the women's Super League Kenyatta University and University of Nairobi lead the standings with 28 and 20 points from 10 and eight matches while Nairobi Chapel and Multimedia University are placed bottom with six and five points from 10 and nine matches.