Hockey: Jaguars maul Sikh to go top

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu says their 3-1 win over Sikh Union on Saturday shows his charges desire to win their maiden Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League title.

Jaguars overcame the 2012 champions to move top of the standings with 15 points from six matches and will play Chase Sailors on Sunday at City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Goals by Bethuel Masambu (2nd),Oscar Kibet (28th) and Conrad Wafula (49th) were enough to condemn Sikh Union to their fourth loss of the season. Yuvras Valmiki (58th) scored the hosts' consolation at their home ground, Sikh Union Club.

Malungu praised the players who are yet to lose a match, for holding it together despite taking an early lead in the game.

"We now top the standings. It's something to be happy about because we have worked for it. We hope to collect three more points on Sunday against Sailors as that will give us an edge over our closest rivals, former champions Kenya Police and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors. The players are showing intent and we can only ride on that feeling," said Malungu.

Jaguars have been tipped to upset the formbook this season but Malungu insists it's still early days.

"Our systems are working pretty well but we need to improve on our attack and defence. But overall we are at a good place, we hope to keep winning. We have a young squad and having made a maiden appearance in the Africa Cup for Clubs Championship in February in Nairobi, we will have a second stab in this year's event. But this can only happen if we rise to the occasion," added Malungu.