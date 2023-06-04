Hockey: Jaguars maintain unbeaten record with Sailors draw

Leaders Western Jaguars Sunday squandered the chance to widen the gap at the top of the standings after they played to a 2-2 draw against Sailors during their Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

A win for Jaguars would have moved them four points clear of defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police, who are joint second with 14 points from six matches, but were not in action this weekend.

Emmanuel Wisawa (40th) and Derrick Juma (46th) were on target for the visitors, while Jairus Muzembi (47th) and Abraham Musee (55th) sounded the boards for Sailors.

Jaguars coach Micheal Malungu said they had the chance to bury the game early but they were wasteful.

"It's a fair result. It would have been worse if we lost. We are still unbeaten and the fact that we lead the standings is inspiring. We just want to take one game at a time and hopefully we stay up there because that's what we have set our eyes on," said Malungu.

Sailors coach Timothy Kamar was satisfied with the draw, but said that they need to work on some areas to better their performance in the upcoming fixtures.

In the men’s National League, Daystar University defeated Karate Axiom 3-1 with Ran Hamisi bagging a brace in the 14th mad 60th minutes respectively, while Clyde Amoustone added another goal in the 52nd minute.

Harry Kipyegon scored for Karate in the 29th minute. Meanwhile, Sikh Union are the winners of the Nairobi Masters Series Two after beating Blue Ocean 3-2 in the final at City Park Stadium.

Rose Mbulu, Jacqueline Mwangi and Prabjoi Hunjan scored for the winners in the fourth, 11th and 15th minutes, while Esther Muli and Joshua Mundia were on target for Blue Ocean in the fifth and 26th minutes.

The Series had attracted eight teams including Parkroad Lions, Wazalendo Masters, Nakuru Masters, Kisumu Masters,Impala and Greensharks.

Event organiser Moses Majiwa said that next year the event will have the versions for both men and women.

"Since the inception in 2019, teams have fielded mixed genders. We have the chance for both genders to field their teams. The Third Series will be staged on August 5 to 6 at the Mombasa Sports Club,Mombasa," said Majiwa.

Institute of Applied Studies and Research and Insulated Cables Engineers Association (ICEA) sponsored the event that brought together players over the age of 40 in the men's category and 35 in the women's category.