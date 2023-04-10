Hockey: Gilly Okumu scores winner on Amira debut

Former champions Kenya Police Sunday played to a 1-1 draw against Wazalendo in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Vincent Odindo had put the 2017 champions ahead in the 16th minute through a superb field goal before Mathew Momanyi restored parity in the 53rd minute.

It’s a match Wazalendo could have easily won, but they never took advantage of five short corners their opponents conceded.

Police, who had showed resistance in the first quarter, faded away as the match progressed as Wazalendo had fantastic build ups, but were wasteful on many occasions.

“We would have buried this game in the first two quarters but again it is what it is. We are still rebuilding the team but I know we will be among the title contenders. Last season we finished fourth and this season we are eager to finish in the top two so that we an participate in the Africa Cup for Clubs Champions later in the year,” said Wazalendo coach Fidhelis Kimanzi.

Wazalendo's Bonface Ndombi (left) vies for the ball with Kenya Police's Derrick Jabali during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on April 10, 2023 at City Park Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Police coach Patrick Mugambi bemoaned the draw against Wazalendo.

“Wazalendo is a technical side and they have speed and once you allow them to control the game, you are likely to chase. It’s sad we have shared spoils, but we hope to recover in time for our next match against Sailors,” said Mugambi.

Wazalendo had on Friday won against Sailors 4-2 at the same venue.

In the women’s Premier League, Amira Sailors defeated Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines 1-0 at the same venue.

National team captain Gilly Okumu, who switched her allegiance from Strathmore University Scorpions to Amira, was on target in the 17th minute through a penalty corner.

Wolverines had on Sunday won against against Kenyatta University 1-0.

In the women’s Super League, newcomers Twinkle Hockey Club begun life in the second tier with a resounding 2-1 win against Sliders.

Twinkle had to come from a goal down as Velma Akinyi scored a brace in the 30th and 39th minutes respectively, cancelling out Miriam Kaibei's 24th minute lead for Sliders.

In the men’s Super League, Parkroad Badgers defeated Kenyatta University 1-0 with Duncan Murunga scoring in the 15th minute through a superb field goal.