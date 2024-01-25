Hockey: Ex-internationals Aura, Otieno to coach national men's team

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has made changes to the men's national team technical bench ahead of the Africa Games scheduled for March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

Former national team head coach and Wazalendo tactician, Fedhilis Kimanzi, who stepped aside prior to the team's departure to last year's 2024 African Olympic Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa, and Michael Malungu, who is with men's five-a side team in Oman for the inaugural World Cup, have been replaced by former internationals Zack Aura and Willis Otieno.

KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori, who was the team manager in Pretoria, has been replaced by Treasurer Godfrey Bila

Aura and Otieno are guiding a provisional squad of 40 players who began non-residential training at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi last week.

The women's technical bench however remains unchanged with experienced Strathmore University men and women's coach Meshack Senge in charge.

Josephine Ataro and Roseline Mbulo remain his assistants as Jane Nyamongo retains the team manager role.

A KHU official who sought anonymity said it's yet to be decided who between Aura and Otieno will be the head coach.

"What is important is that the two are in charge of the team and they are doing pretty well. As to who the head coach or assistant is not important, when the time is right the decision will be made," said the source.

In the meantime, women's coach Senge said he is unfazed by the absence of four players who formed part of the national team that finished third in the Olympic qualifiers behind Nigeria and winners South Africa.

"We have a pool of players to choose from and the absence really is not a cause for alarm. I'm a developing coach and I know exactly what to do," said Senge

The four players, three from Lakers and one from Dutch Flower Group Wolverines were last year banned for a year by the Africa Hockey Federation(AfHF) for unruly behaviour during the final of the women's Africa Cup for Club Championship in Malawi.