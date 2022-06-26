Hockey: Butali thrash Wazalendo to end first leg top

Reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors and their bitter rivals Kenya Police Sunday finished their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League first leg on a high after winning their respective matches.

Butali saw off last season runners up Wazalendo 6-2 to guard their unbeaten run with 23 points from nine matches, while Police defeated Sailors 3-2 in the early kick off to finish second with 22 points from the same number of matches.

Moses Odhiambo and Amos Barkibir were on target for the Sugar millers in the 15th and 16th minutes respectively to give Butali a 2-0 lead.

Joseph Kasua grabbed a brace for Wazalendo in the 21st and 39th minutes respectively to level the scores.

But Odhiambo scored his second goal before Calvins Kanu extended the lead to 4-2.

Francis Kariuki would put the final nail on the coffin with a brace in the 58th and 60th minutes respectively.

In the meantime, Robert Masibo was the hero as Police outwitted Sailors. Masibo settled the contest in the 54th minute.

Benson Wakhungu put the law enforcers in the lead in the 12 minute before Johnstone Indiazi restored parity for Sailors.

Felix Opora doubled Sailors' advantage in the 44th minute, before substitute and experienced forward Moses Cheplaiti netted the equalizer for the 2017 champions.

Sailors captain Dauglas Nyerere cited their individual errors and uncalled substations as the reason for the defeat.

“We were not clinical when it mattered the most. We were also poor in decision-making,” said Nyerere.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they will have to work on endurance ahead of second leg.