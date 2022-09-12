Hockey: Butali Sugar open gap in men's Premier League

Reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors opened a three-point lead at the top of men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League standings after beating Greensharks 3-0 on Sunday as the second leg returned over the weekend at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

A brace from Festus Onyango in the second and 55th minutes as well as Vincent Odhiambo’s 17th minute goal ensured Butali remain unbeaten from 10 matches with 26 points, three points ahead of rivals Kenya Police who Saturday, had played to a 1-1 draw with Wazalendo.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they are still in contention for the title despite squandering the chance to close in on Butali.

“It’s just the start of the second phase. Although it could have been good to bag three points, I’m glad we didn’t lose the match altogether. We still have the chance to make it right,” said Mugambi.

Wazalendo complete the top three positions with 15 points from 10 matches. Parkroad Badgers, who are second from bottom, continued with their poor run after going down 4-0 to United States International University Africa (USIU-A).

Badgers have six points from 10 matches, while Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) who were not in action are pegged bottom with one point from the same number of matches.

In the women’s Premier League, the top three positions remained unchanged. Leaders Strathmore University, USIU-A and Blazers were not in action.

Strathmore have 12 points from four matches, USIU-A and defending champions Blazers have seven points each from three and four matches respectively.

Dutch Flower Group Wolverines recorded their first win of the season after they defeated Sliders 2-0 to complete the top four positions with five points from six matches.

Amira Sailors and Sliders are rooted bottom with three and two points from four and six matches respectively.

In the Super League, leaders Sikh Union played to a 2-2 draw with Parkroad Tigers.

Sikh have 29 points from 12 matches, four ahead of Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) who were not in action.

Tigers and Kisumu Youngster who occupy the last two positions have nine points each from 12 and 10 matches respectively.

In the women’s category, the top three positions were unchanged as Kenyatta University, MSC and University of Nairobi were inactive over the weekend.