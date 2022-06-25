Hockey: Butali, Police eye strong finish to first leg

Reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police have all to play for as they complete their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League first leg matches at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Leaders Butali, who are unbeaten with 20 points from eight matches play fourth-placed Wazalendo at 3pm.

Second-placed Police, who have 19 points from the same number of matches, have a date with fifth-placed Sailors in the early kick off at 1pm.

Butali will be out to beat their opponents as a slip up will allow Police to move on top of the standings should they defeat Sailors.

Strathmore University, who are not in action this weekend are third with 13 points from eight matches.

Wazalendo and Sailors also have 13 points although they have one match at hand.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they want to complete the first leg on a high.

“Sailors are worthy opponents. They can be stubborn but we will be going for early goals,” said Mugambi.

Butali team manager Victor Opere said, “It will be fulfilling if we finish the first leg unbeaten. But we are cautious of our opponents because we are aware of their capabilities.”

In the other Premier League match, Green Sharks will battle United States International University-Africa (USIU-A).

In the only men’s Super League, Multimedia University (MMU) will welcome Kisumu Youngsters at City Park Stadium.

Sunday fixtures

Sailors v Kenya Police (1pm)

Butali v Wazalendo (3pm)

Greensharks v USIU-A (5pm)