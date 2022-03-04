Greensharks plot Badgers upset as hockey league starts

Greensharks visit Parkroad Badgers on Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi as Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League gets underway this weekend.

In the last encounter in 2019 season, Sharks won the first leg 3-1 before Badgers turned the tables to claim the second leg 2-1. Greensharks captain Victor Osiche says it’s a good match to start the season.

“It’s a match that could go either way...very intense. Parkroad Badgers fitness levels are unmatched and they are always all over the place but we are determined to have our way. We will be out to kill the game in the early stages,” said Osiche.

Badgers' tie against Sharks will be the highlight of six matches scheduled for Saturday as the new season gets underway after coronavirus enforced break.

In the women’s Premier League, back-to-back champions Blazers tackle Sliders. Blazers coach Jos Openda was optimistic ahead of the match saying they will pick from where they left in 2019.

“We have had a good run against Sliders in our many meetings and I don’t see the script changing. But again, it’s the first match and we want to start our title defence on a high. It was a long break and definitely teams will have new faces here and there but we look forward to a competitive and tough league,” said the former national women’s team coach.

In the men’s Super League, former KHU Premier League champions Sikh Union begin life in the second tier with a clash against Parklands Tigers at Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi.

Sikh and Tigers were demoted to the second tier after they finished second last in 2019 season.

In the National League, Daystar University men’s team play host to Gorilla before Karate Axiom battle Impala in another fixture at Strathmore University.

Meanwhile, Kenya women’s team now know their opponents at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Commonwealth Games Federation on Thursday jointly announced men and women’s teams that’s will participate in the July 29 to August 8 event to be staged at University of Birmingham.

Champions New Zealand (Black sticks) lead the pack, four-time winners Australia, Canada, England, India, Scotland, Wales, Ghana and African champions South Africa are also in the mix.

Kenya will be making a debut at the Games after they received the re-allocated slot.

The country was awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from teams placed higher in the FIH world rankings who opted not to compete.

The line up for men include Australia, Canada, England, Ghana,India, New Zealand,Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

KHU Premier League fixtures

Saturday

Sikh Union v Parkroad Tigers (Strathmore) 2pm

Gorilla v Daystar University (Strathmore) 2pm

Sliders v Blazers (City Park) 4pm

Karate Axiom v Impala (Strathmore) 4pm