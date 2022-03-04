Greensharks plot Badgers upset as hockey league starts

Chris Muchwanju (left) of Greensharks vies for the ball with Maxwell Fuchaka of Butali Sugar Warriors

Chris Muchwanju (left) of Greensharks vies for the ball with Maxwell Fuchaka of Butali Sugar Warriors during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on November 4, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • In the last encounter in 2019 season, Sharks won the first leg 3-1 before Badgers turned the tables to claim the second leg 2-1
  • In the women’s Premier League, back-to-back champions Blazers tackle Sliders
  • In the men’s Super League, former KHU Premier League champions Sikh Union begin life in the second tier with a clash against Parklands Tigers at Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi

Greensharks visit Parkroad Badgers on Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi as Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League gets underway this weekend.

