Ex-Kenyan hockey player's body detained in hospital over bills

Former international hockey player Julius Odera. He died on May 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prior to his death, Odera was paralysed on one side of the body and had lost his vision. He underwent his first surgery in 2009 before the second one was conducted early this year.
  • Odera, who hailed from Nyahera in Kisumu County, has left behind three children (Weber Otieno,Nyerere Oduor and Joshua Odhiambo) and wife, Mophine. 

The body of ex-international hockey player Julius Odera, who passed on last Monday, is being held at the Reale Eldoret Hospital due to non-payment of medical bill.

