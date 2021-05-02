Ex-Kenyan hockey player detained in hospital over bills

Ex-international hockey player Julius Odera has been detained at the Reale Eldoret Hospital due to non-payment of his medical bill.

Odera underwent tumor surgery on January 15 and stayed in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) upto February 13.

The total bill was Sh4,240,176 and the family through the help of hockey fraternity, friends, well wishers have been able to raise and pay Sh1,095,000, while the outstanding bill as of April 21 was Sh2,995,176.

The hospital charges Sh3,500 daily.

Odera's brother inlaw, Alex Musungu appealed to the government, friends and people of good will to help clear the bill.

Musungu said the more he stays in the hospital the more the bill accumulates.

"The operation was successful and we want to thank everyone who came through by way of financial help, material and moral support. And once again we are reaching out for help, kindly help us off set the bill so that Odera can be discharged and go back to his normal life.

He still has a slurred speech but it's better if he recuperates from home," said Musungu.

This was Odera's second surgery after the earlier one in 2009 that followed a brain tumor diagnosis.

Prior to his second admission, Odera was paralysed on one side of the body and had lost his vision.