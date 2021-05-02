Ex-Kenyan hockey player detained in hospital over bills

Former international hockey player Julius Odera.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Prior to his second admission, Odera was paralysed on one side of the body and had lost his vision.
  • Musungu says the hospital has given them strict option that includes 70 percent bill payment then a security (title deed or car logbook) of an equivalent or higher value than the 30 percentage balance that is to be paid in installments over an agreed duration of time by way of a legal undertaking is to be presented.

Ex-international hockey player Julius Odera has been detained at the Reale Eldoret Hospital due to non-payment of his medical bill.

