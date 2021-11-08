Elvis Muigua bags top prize at JGF Nakuru leg

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua carded gross 82, despite bogeying a number of holes, particularly at the front nine, to win the Nakuru edition of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

“The greens were very fast particularly at the front nine which made me drop lots of shots, though I managed the pick up some pars at the back nine. I must thank my playing partners as they encouraged me, and I am very happy winning the overall trophy," said the handicap five Muigua, formerly of Ndumberi Golf Club.

He was among a big field of 120 juniors who participated in the event, which was sponsored by St. Andrews Turi among other sponsors.

Taking the overall nett title was Nakuru’s David Kiiru who carded 72 nett. In the 19 to 21 division among the handicap players, home player Wasim Ali posted gross 85 to claim the gross title, while Kenneth Muraya posted nett 78 to emerge as the nett winner in that category.

On the other hand, Royal Nairobi’s Ryan Mutinda posted gross 87 to claim the age 15 to 18 title, while winning the nett was Nakuru’s Pavnit Sahota who carded nett 83.

For the 14 years and under, the gross title went to Gurtej Sahota, who carded 105 gross, while Christopher Lango won the nett title with 80 nett.

Majority of the players were however in the non-handicap category where the six years boys winner was C. Nganga, who posted 35 gross, while the girls winner was Irene Asiyo with 66 gross.

Taking the first prize among those in seven to eight years division was Christian Kaberere, who carded 63 gross and the girls title went to Audrey Amorwith 19 and the boy winner was Adrian Omondi on 23. Finishing second in the girls section was Tessy Tiana on 30.

In the nine to 10 years section, Aakash Gphil returned 66 gross to emerged the boys' winner followed by H. Juma on 73 gross, while Melisa Caylene from St Andrews Turi carded 65 gross to claim the girls' title.

Laila Omara finished second on 66 nett. The non-handicap categories also included those aged nine to 11 years, where Moses Ochieng carded 61 gross to win ahead of Joel Kimani with 66 gross, while Mercy Moraa posted 73 to lead the girls ahead of Shirley Vanessa on 75.