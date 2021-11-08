Elvis Muigua bags top prize at JGF Nakuru leg

Kanana Muthomi

Kanana Muthomi follows the progress of her tee shot from 10th tee during the NCBA Golf Series junior invitational tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on August 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Laila Omara finished second on 66 nett. The non-handicap categories also included those aged nine to 11 years, where Moses Ochieng carded 61 gross to win ahead of Joel Kimani with 66 gross, while Mercy Moraa posted 73 to lead the girls ahead of Shirley Vanessa on 75.
  • Taking the 12 to 14 years title was Carl Kangethe on 126 gross, while the girls' winner was Imani Njoki who posted 147.

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua carded gross 82, despite bogeying a number of holes, particularly at the front nine, to win the Nakuru edition of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

