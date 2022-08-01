Commonwealth Games: Scotland hit Kenya for eleven in hockey

In Birmingham

Culture shock, inexperience, inferior game knowledge…name it.

That is what perhaps can describe Kenya women hockey team’s run at the Commonwealth Games as they suffered their third successive defeat, 11-0, at the hands of Scotland at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre Monday.

But at least, the team managed to venture into the Scots goal area twice with Grace Bwire coming close to scoring Kenya’s first goal in the third quarter only for Nicola Cochrane to parry the ball away in the one-on-one play.

In the end, Kenya trailed 7-0 at the break after soaking in six goals in the first quarter to lose their third Pool “B” match.

They had previously gone down to New Zealand and World bronze medallists Australia 16-0 and 8-0 respectively.

Kenya hopes to end their Commonwealth Games outing in a high when they meet continental rivals South Africa Tuesday.

The immaculately laid blue tartan at the varsity sports centre blew the Kenyan girls, most who are aged 21 and below, into the real world of hockey, away from the archaic at City Park Stadium and Nairobi Simba Union.

That there was also a gym tailored for hockey players that left the Kenyan ladies in awe, wishing and longing for things to change back home.

“We simply need to put more resources into the game starting with the basics like nutrition and supplement for the players,” said head coach Jackie Mwangi.

“These girls need gym work if we are to take the game to the next level.”

Mwangi said that proper infrastructure has to be put in place and not the jokes that are the City Park Stadium among other places.

“We all know what is back home. We need this kind of facility in major towns in Kenya if not just Nairobi,” explained Mwangi.

“It’s a pipe-dream but possible and we shall be happy to do something as a nation.”

Mwangi noted that any mistake is punished at such level, but said she is happy for the girls after getting good exposure at the Commonwealth games level.

“Our plans against Scotland didn’t fall in place as expected but the girls played their hearts out and that is why I am grateful to them,” said Mwangi, adding that they shall elevate the game back home and perform much better in future.

Team captain Gilly Okumu noted that they are left dealing with culture shock when they get to attend such high piled matches.

“You come to such places and you are shocked with the kind of facilities and hockey countries are playing. Most of our opponents came straight from the World Cup while we are from Kenya, having not played any friendly matches. That is what makes the difference,” said Okumu.

Okumu said they were poor virtually in all facets of play.

“Any short corner here is counted as a goal. We need to defend well so as to keep away from the short corners. That comes only with good exposure to such matches,” said Okumu, adding that they need better facilities back home.

The victory by Scotland saw them tie with Australia and New Zealand with six points each at the top. Only two teams will sail to the semi-finals.