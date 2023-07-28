Butali, Jaguars, Police chase crucial points in hockey league

Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, Western Jaguars and Kenya Police have emerged as the top title contenders as the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League hits the midway stage this weekend.

Butali, Jaguars and Police occupy the top three places in the standings with 20, 19 and 17 points from eight matches.

United States International University Africa (USIU-A) is a distant fourth with 11 points from eight matches and regardless of the results the top three teams will post in their fixtures this the weekend, they cannot slip further than third.

Away at the Eregi Teachers College, Kakamega County, second-placed Jaguars welcome Police hoping to return the favour after the law enforcers defeated them in the final of Vaisakhi International Tournament at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi in April.

Police beat Jaguars 3-2.

While police will be keen to move joint top, aguars will be looking at dislodging Butali at the helm hoping that the leaders will fall to Sailors at the City Park Hockey Stadium in the match that will be played under floodlights.

Police assistant coach Kennedy Sikuku said stakes are high.

"Whichever way you look at it, the top three teams can't stumble. Because you blink and everything goes. Our tie against Jaguars will put everything in perspective but we are keen to complete what we started," said Sikuku.

"They have speed, they are technical and they can be all over the place but we hope our experience will work in our favour so that we can bag maximum points."

Butali team manager Kamal Sembi remained hopeful that they will extend their lead and go all the way to retain the title.

"The competition is intense and we are liking it. This has kept us on our toes," said Sembi.

The match pitting Butali against Sailors will also see the fight for top scorers accolades take centre stage.

Sailors' Abraham Muiruri, who has five goals, comes face-to-face with Butali pair of Calvins Omondi and Festus Onyango who have three goals each.

At the tail end of the table, Kenya College Accountancy University (KCAU) and Greensharks will be hoping to pull away from the relegation zone.

The students have three points from seven matches and will face Wazalendo on Sunday while the Sharks have two points from eight matches.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Western development v Nandi Hawks (M)(10am, Eregi)

Impala v Wazalendo Youth (M)(11am, Impala)

Twinkle v Kisumu Queens (W)(12pm)

Jaguars v Police (M)(1pm, Eregi)

Mombasa West v Parkroad Tigers (M)(1pm ,Mombasa Sports Club)

Sliders v MSC (W) (2pm)

Daikyo Heroes v Parkroad Badgers(M) (4pm, Aryans ground)

Parklands Sports Club v Wazalendo Masters (M) (4pm)